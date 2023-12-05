Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans past the Kings 127-117 to advance to In-Season Tournament semis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Pelicans eliminated the Sacramento Kings from the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament, with a resounding 127-117 road win in the quarterfinal round.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 30 points in 40 minutes and helped New Orleans erase an early deficit and the Pelicans never trailed in the second half as they advanced to play the winner of Tuesday night’s game between Phoenix and the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals Thursday in Las Vegas.

“It’s a growth moment for us to have an opportunity to be one of the first,” New Orleans coach Willie Green said. “This is the first time we’ve had the In-Season Tournament. You put a game in front of us that’s meaningful, I don’t care who it is, where it is, we want to win. That’s the type of heart that we have in that locker room.”

Herb Jones added 23 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 18 to give the Pelicans their third win over Sacramento in the past two weeks.

Brandon Ingram showed OUT as the Pelicans advanced to the In-Season Tournament Semifinals in Vegas 🏆



30 PTS \ 8 REB \ 6 AST pic.twitter.com/Qra1ot9FZr — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023

Herb Jones tonight:



23 PTS

5 REB

5 AST

2 BLK

8-13 FG

3-5 3P



His first career 20/5/5 game. https://t.co/zes8e5zWko — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 5, 2023

The Pelicans led 69-61 at halftime and never relinquished their lead on a night when star forward Zion Williamson was held to just 10 points on eight shots in 28 minutes.

De’Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 30 points, and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but it wasn’t enough to keep the host team in the tournament.

There was good energy from the sellout crowd, with many fans wearing blue T-shirts handed out to give the In-Season Tournament a playoff feel.

The intensity carried over to the court, with Sacramento’s Trey Lyles getting into a dustup with Valanciunas in the first half that earned him a technical foul.

“High-intensity game. Fun to be a part of,” Green said. “I think the guys just relish these type of moments. It’s experience for us, more than anything. We can lean on these experiences when we start to get down the stretch, when we face adversity, things like that. We love these moments.”

The Kings made 12 of their first 14 shots to take a 32-17 lead before going cold during a 28-5 run spanning the first two quarters for the Pelicans. Sacramento missed 16 of 18 shots from the field during the spurt and had 10 turnovers in the first half.

“We have to be able to answer their run a lot better,” Fox said. “When you turn the ball over, just losing possessions, it starts to add up. Once they got the lead, we were never able to get it back.”

New Orleans built its cushion to 15 in the third quarter behind big shots from Ingram before Sacramento started to chip away.

“(Ingram) was incredible,” Green said. “He put us on his shoulders and he carried us. He had big shot after big shot. Whenever we needed a big bucket, we put it in his hands. He’s a big-time player.”

The Kings got within six midway through the fourth before the Pelicans scored nine straight points to put the game away.

Valanciunas made a hook shot and Trey Murphy hit a 3-pointer before Ingram and Jones each made a pair of free throws for New Orleans.

The victory meant another $50,000 to each player on the Pelicans’ roster, who already cashed a $50,000 bonus just for making the knockout stage quarterfinals.

The prizes will keep growing as a team advances this week, with each player picking up $200,000 for reaching the final and $500,000 if they win the championship game, scheduled for Saturday night (Dec. 9) in Las Vegas.

New Orleans on Thursday (Dec. 7) will face the winner of Tuesday’s Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Lakers game in the Western Conference semifinal.

#Pelicans (+280) and the Bucks (+280) are co-favorites to win the NBA In-Season Tournament.



Pels will play the winner of Suns/Lakers on Thursday in the semifinals. — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 5, 2023

Williamson said before the game that his team was pleased to be in the running for the title and the bonus money.

“That’s something that you can give to family members or whatever you plan on doing with it. I think that’s good motivation,” Williamson said. “But also, for us, we haven’t won nothing. So, I think that would be like a starter step for us, trying to go and win that.”

