Baker Mayfield and wife announce pregnancy, expecting first baby

FILE -- Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson walk the red carpet before the 145th running of the...
FILE -- Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson walk the red carpet before the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2019.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield announced with his wife that they are expecting a baby girl next year.

This week, the Mayfields shared on Instagram that they have “been hiding a little something.”

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily said they are “thrilled to share that baby girl Mayfield” will be joining their “crazy crew” in early April 2024.

Mayfield currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

The couple married on July 6, 2019.

