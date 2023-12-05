40-year-old suspect wanted after shooting teen, Gautier Police say

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police are searching for a man who they say shot a 17-year-old boy.

GPD is searching for 40-year-old Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point. He’s wanted for aggravated assault and considered to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a 2017 Infinity Q50 with a Mississippi blackout tag: 1118888.

According to GPD, officers responded to a reported shooting around 6:22 p.m. Monday at the Magnolia Oaks Apartment complex at 2804 Dubarry Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The injury didn’t appear to be life threatening.

Police say the shooting occurred during a fight between Washington and the teen. GPD says Washington fled the scene after the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have information, please contact the Gautier PD Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.