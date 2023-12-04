WLOX Careers
Saints’ Derek Carr back in protocol after suffering 2nd concussion in a month

During a game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on...
During a game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Photo by Derick E. Hingle(Derick E. Hingle | Derick E. Hingle)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen on Monday (Dec. 4) says quarterback Derek Carr has entered the concussion protocol for the second time in a month.

Carr was tackled in the second half of Sunday’s loss against the Detroit Lions and did not return to the game.

It’s Carr’s second concussion in a month. He was also knocked out of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sun., Nov. 12.

Allen says Carr is also being evaluated for a rib injury.

The hit drew a personal foul penalty on the play.

Most players who have been through the concussion protocol this season have not played that same week.

Carr was relieved by Jameis Winston, who would get the start in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers (1-11) if Carr is not ready to go.

