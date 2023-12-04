WLOX Careers
Pascagoula man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth, officials say

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday evening that a Pascagoula man pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 60 grams of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement received information that 38-year-old Jerome Clifton Clegg was distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in Pascagoula.

In August 2023, law enforcement set up surveillance of Clegg’s apartment and saw two drug transactions happening. A traffic stop with the first individual who bought drugs from Clegg yielded 58 grams of methamphetamine and a second traffic stop with the second individual yielded another 3 grams. Based on the traffic stops, agents searched Clegg’s home, where they found additional narcotics and a handgun.

Clegg is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28, 2024.  He faces a maximum penalty of forty years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose is prosecuting the case.

