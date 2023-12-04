Pascagoula Library open house jingles all the way

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s tough not to get into the Christmas spirit at the Pascagoula Public Library. The fireplace is rolling, plus there’s Christmas cookies, the tree and great performances by local choral groups.

We caught up with the Pascagoula High School choir, then the group from Colmer Middle School took the stage. The library’s annual Christmas Open House opened the season for those ready to jingle all the holiday blues away.

“We started the Christmas Open House about five years ago. A lot of people get the blues at the beginning of the holiday season. Not everyone in our community has someone to share the holidays with, said Angela Stewart, Jackson-George County Library System Director. “So I thought about it, and the old time open houses, people used to do at church.”

This is big for those who might have some mental health struggles this time of year.

“No matter what your situation is or what financial struggles are, there are always friends and those you can share the holidays with. We want to be those people,” Stewart added.

They say the carols and jingles work as well as a cup of hot chocolate and a decorated tree.

“I think sometimes some of the fun things can be the best things. Because it uplifts people and gets them in the giving mood and enjoying what the season is,” said Dr. Cherie Bowe, Pascagoula High School Choral Director.

Th Pascagoula Senior Center Choir, and the Jackson-George Regional Library System choir also performed today. The Red Cross and Mississippi Extension Bureau were also on hand for the event.

