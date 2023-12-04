One wounded after fight leads to shooting in Biloxi

WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is injured following a shooting on Sunday night in Biloxi.

According to officials, officers were sent to the 1900 block of Greater Avenue around 8:13 p.m. after receiving reports of a fight in the area. As they were driving to the scene, dispatchers received more calls addressing the sound of gunfire.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was taken via AMR to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, investigators are still working the scene. Officers have since made contact with a person of interest.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact Biloxi PD Criminal Investigations at 228-435-6112 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

