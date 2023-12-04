WLOX Careers
One wounded after family fight leads to shooting in Biloxi; suspect in custody

Police arrested 25-year-old LaAlton Darnell Cooley of Gulfport on scene and charged him with aggravated assault.(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is injured following a shooting on Sunday night in Biloxi, and another is in custody.

Police arrested 25-year-old LaAlton Darnell Cooley of Gulfport on scene and charged him with aggravated assault.

According to officials, officers were sent to the 1900 block of Greater Avenue around 8:13 p.m. after receiving a report of a fight between two family members in the area. As they were driving to the scene, dispatchers received more calls addressing the fight and the sound of gunfire.

When they arrived, officers found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken via AMR to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

As of Monday morning, the victim is in critical but stable condition.

Cooley was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and booked. His bond is set at $250,000.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact Biloxi PD Criminal Investigations at 228-435-6112 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

