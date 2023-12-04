WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Officials investigating after truck plows through Biloxi National Cemetery, breaking headstones

Noah Noble joins us live from the Biloxi National Cemetery where police are investigating a hectic scene after a truck crashed through several graves.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are searching for answers after a truck plowed through the Biloxi National Cemetery around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

We are told a Chevrolet Silverado veered off the road at the cemetery, striking 10 headstones, two trash cans, a bench and a water fountain. Two of the headstones were left broken.

Debris at the Biloxi National Cemetery following the crash.
Debris at the Biloxi National Cemetery following the crash.(WLOX)
A damaged Chevy Silverado nearby the crash site Sunday afternoon.
A damaged Chevy Silverado nearby the crash site Sunday afternoon.(WLOX)

This crash comes just a day after 27,000 wreaths were laid on the veterans’ graves by hundreds of volunteers.

Hundreds gather for 11th laying of wreaths ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery

The destruction happened between sections AA and CC.

Map of the Biloxi National Cemetery
Map of the Biloxi National Cemetery(National Cemetery Administration)

Biloxi Police Department and the VA Police Department were on site.

We don’t yet know the condition of the driver or what caused the wreck. We will update with details once we learn more.

Cemetery workers started cleaning up the mess Sunday afternoon. Officials say the broken headstones will be replaced soon.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, investigators are still working the scene. Officers have since made...
One wounded after fight leads to shooting in Biloxi
Shelley finds herself on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her work as the founder and CEO of an...
Gulfport woman named to Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list
The aircraft has since landed safely; around 40 people were on board at the time of the incident.
Emergency landing made by United Airlines flight at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

Latest News

Following the mild and wet weekend, this week brings a drier and cooler pattern. Click and...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
Noah Noble joins us live from the Biloxi National Cemetery where police are investigating a...
LIVE: Investigation underway at Biloxi National Cemetery after truck drives through graves
What a soaker we saw this past weekend. Some of us picked up more than six inches of rain!...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, investigators are still working the scene. Officers have since made...
One wounded after fight leads to shooting in Biloxi