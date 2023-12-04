WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Monday’s Forecast

What a soaker we saw this past weekend. Some of us picked up more than six inches of rain! Today will be on the cool and dry side.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today is off to a cool start with temps in the 50s and 40s. This afternoon looks cooler than yesterday with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. The coldest temps of the week will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning: 30s and some areas could be in the lower 30s which would be near-freezing. Rain-free weather this week. Then, with perfect timing, we’ll see higher rain chances over the weekend. By the way, this past weekend brought more than six inches of rain to parts of South Mississippi. For the Gulfport-Biloxi area, this was more rain than what we typically get for the whole month of December. This much rain has put quite a dent in our rain deficit and has ended the possibility of 2023 becoming the historically driest year ever recorded since records began in the 1890s.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, investigators are still working the scene. Officers have since made...
One wounded after fight leads to shooting in Biloxi
The aircraft has since landed safely; around 40 people were on board at the time of the incident.
Emergency landing made by United Airlines flight at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
11th annual ceremony of the laying of the wreaths at Biloxi National Cemetery
Hundreds gather for 11th laying of wreaths ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery

Latest News

What a soaker we saw this past weekend. Some of us picked up more than six inches of rain!...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Dry start to the week
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 3, 2023
Dry start to the week
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Drier and cloudy today