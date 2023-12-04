Monday’s Forecast

Today is off to a cool start with temps in the 50s and 40s. This afternoon looks cooler than yesterday with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. The coldest temps of the week will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning: 30s and some areas could be in the lower 30s which would be near-freezing. Rain-free weather this week. Then, with perfect timing, we’ll see higher rain chances over the weekend. By the way, this past weekend brought more than six inches of rain to parts of South Mississippi. For the Gulfport-Biloxi area, this was more rain than what we typically get for the whole month of December. This much rain has put quite a dent in our rain deficit and has ended the possibility of 2023 becoming the historically driest year ever recorded since records began in the 1890s.

