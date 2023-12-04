WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) — A woman and her parents face capital murder charges for the 2022 death of a Mississippi man.

U.S. Marshals arrested Caitlin Spence on Thursday, Nov. 30, in Pennsylvania for the murder of Kirby Carpenter.

Carpenter was found shot to death on Dec. 2, 2022, at his home in Tippah County.

Spence lived with Carpenter at the time of his death, Tippah County sheriff’s investigator and coroner Chris McCallister said.

Marshals arrested her parents, Jeffrey Spence and Karen Spence, in Virginia.

McCallister said the trio had been considered suspects for a long time. However, a piece of evidence recently came to light that led to their arrests.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 25-year-old LaAlton Darnell Cooley of Gulfport on scene and charged him with...
One wounded after family fight leads to shooting in Biloxi; suspect in custody
Shelley finds herself on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her work as the founder and CEO of an...
Gulfport woman named to Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list
Noah Noble joins us live from the Biloxi National Cemetery where police are investigating a...
Officials investigating after truck plows through Biloxi National Cemetery, breaking headstones
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Campground Baptist Church will perform The Gift every Sunday through December 17th.
Campground Baptist Church performs Christmas play ‘The Gift’

Latest News

The wreck happened just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes between Sunflower and Hershel...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
The holiday season is here, and there's no shortage of events happening all across the Coast!
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
Bob and Kay Riggs opened their home to us Tuesday as a preview for Sunday's 61st Annual...
Gulfport Civic League Tour of Homes set for Sunday
Cool today. Very chilly tonight.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Former Biloxi Shucker Jackson Chourio is making history in baseball. He's signed an...
Former Biloxi Shucker Jackson Chourio signs historic contract