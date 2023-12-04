WLOX Careers
Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured

Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.(Meridian Police Department)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department Detective Chanetta Stevens said Ryan Young, 28, was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, after escaping from the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a court hearing in Meridian Nov. 29. The 5-day manhunt crossed three states.

In an extensive manhunt and with the cooperation of several agencies, including the Meridian Police Department’s Special Operations Unit, Young was located after fleeing from Louisiana to Texas early Monday morning.

Police said he stole a truck in Mississippi and a car in Louisiana before being cornered in Port Arthur. He was arrested without incident. No one was injured.

Before his escape, Young was serving a 40-year sentence for vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all committed in Claiborne County, Miss.

