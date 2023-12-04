Chilly and quiet tonight.

It was mild this afternoon, but it’ll get chilly tonight! Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s by the sunrise. Some clouds will linger.

Tuesday afternoon will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Another cold front will arrive by Wednesday, dropping our high temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see more sunshine. Frost will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 30s inland, and we’ll be in the upper 30s on the coast.

Thursday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 60s. We’ll warm up a good bit on Friday and Saturday ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the low 70s. This cold front will likely bring showers and storms late Saturday into Sunday morning.

