WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Chilly and quiet tonight.

Mild today. Much cooler tonight.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was mild this afternoon, but it’ll get chilly tonight! Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s by the sunrise. Some clouds will linger.

Tuesday afternoon will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Another cold front will arrive by Wednesday, dropping our high temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see more sunshine. Frost will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 30s inland, and we’ll be in the upper 30s on the coast.

Thursday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 60s. We’ll warm up a good bit on Friday and Saturday ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the low 70s. This cold front will likely bring showers and storms late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 25-year-old LaAlton Darnell Cooley of Gulfport on scene and charged him with...
One wounded after family fight leads to shooting in Biloxi; suspect in custody
Shelley finds herself on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her work as the founder and CEO of an...
Gulfport woman named to Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list
Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
Noah Noble joins us live from the Biloxi National Cemetery where police are investigating a...
Officials investigating after truck plows through Biloxi National Cemetery, breaking headstones
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones

Latest News

Mild today. Much cooler tonight.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
wlox logo
Monday’s Forecast
Following the mild and wet weekend, this week brings a drier and cooler pattern. Click and...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
What a soaker we saw this past weekend. Some of us picked up more than six inches of rain!...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast