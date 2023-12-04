Campground Baptist Church performs Christmas play ‘The Gift’

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - There is no shortage of Christmas plays during the winter season. Campground Baptist Church has spent the last decade perfecting its play, which has evolved into a spectacle.

The Gift is a performance of Jesus Christ’s birth, life and death. At the Baptist Church off Highway 53, more than 150 volunteers, set builders and animals come together to bring the drama to life.

“This is the story of Jesus from birth all the way through his life. This is our tenth year doing this. It’s a really great production, I’m telling you. We have stadium seating and our own city of Jerusalem,” said Sam Freeman, the church’s pastor. “The people of this church caught this vision and they just gave. They began to provide the materials, and resources. We have electricians, contractors -- they all donate their time.”

At the helm of the production is church member Donna Disalvo. She has been part of the performance since its inception and now directs it.

“We started with an Easter play and from there it grew into doing something for Christmas. What started as a possible drive-thru nativity evolved into what you see here tonight,” she said. “You have everything on one end from the manger, to the temple of Jerusalem, all the way down to Bethlehem and we even have a scene that is Heaven. There are about three major rehearsals that go on and that’s it. And with the rain this weekend, we had to squeeze it in between the rain.”

“We couldn’t do it without her. I’m telling you, Donna -- she keeps us all straight, me included and I’m the pastor of the church. She does a great job,” added Freeman.

Campground Baptist Church will perform The Gift every Sunday through December 17th.

