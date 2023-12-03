WLOX Careers
USM running back declares for NFL draft

Southern Miss running back Frank Gore declared for the NFL Draft Saturday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -On any given fall weekend in recent years, University of Southern Mississippi football fans could smile and shake heads and hands, as an announcer would deliver the good news.

" … And Gore is gone!”

Those words took on a whole new meaning Saturday.

Frank Gore Jr., one of the more productive running backs in USM football history, declined to use a last year of collegiate eligibility and instead declared for the 2024 National Football League draft this spring.

Gore made the expected announcement Saturday on his X account.

“After many discussions with those who I trust and know have my best interest, and most importantly, after doing some self-reflection, I have decided to forgo my senior year and enter the 2024 NFL Draft, placing my future in God’s hands,” Gore said in his post.

USM running back Frank Gore announces for NFL draft.
Gore, who is one of three USM running backs to top 4,000 yards rushing in a career, was noncommittal on his future following the Golden Eagles’ final regular-season football game, saying there was a 50-50 chance he would return.

Gore played as a true freshman in 2020, but picked up an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

He posted consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2022 and 2023.

