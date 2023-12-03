WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Saints fall to Lions, 33-28, for third straight loss

Detroit running back David Montgomery (5) leaves Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) behind...
Detroit running back David Montgomery (5) leaves Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) behind for a 2-yard touchdown run during in the first quarter of the Lions' victory Sunday (Dec. 3) at Caesars Superdome. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints lost their third straight game, and quarterback Derek Carr left the contest with another injury Sunday (Dec. 3) at Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans (5-7) opened its three-game homestand with a 33-28 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions (9-3).

Carr suffered what was described initially as a concussion/shoulder/back injury on a hit that was deemed a Lions personal foul. Jameis Winston relieved Carr in the fourth quarter.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) writhes in pain after being tackled and injured during the...
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) writhes in pain after being tackled and injured during the second half of New Orleans' 33-28 loss Sunday (Dec. 3) to the Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)

Before the injury, Carr threw a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham, but also gave up an interception that led to an early Lions touchdown.

Detroit held a 21-0 advantage in the first half. New Orleans outscored the Lions in the second half, 21-9.

In the fourth quarter, Alvin Kamara broke a Saints team record with his 53rd career rushing touchdown.

Carr completed 17 of 22 passes for 226 yards and the Graham touchdown before the injury. Winston connected on 2 of 5 passes for 41 yards after replacing Carr.

Chris Olave, who cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol in time to start Sunday, finished with five receptions for a team-leading 119 yards.

The Saints’ defense held the Lions’ star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to only two catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, but had no answer for Sam LaPorta. Detroit’s rookie tight end caught nine passes for a career-high 140 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints are home again next Sunday, hosting the NFC South-rival Carolina Panthers at noon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft has since landed safely; around 40 people were on board at the time of the incident.
Emergency landing made by United Airlines flight at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
U.S. Coast Guard logo
Coast Guard searching Gulf for fisherman reported overboard from commercial vessel
Altogether, the conspiracy involved 54 grams of fentanyl and 206 grams of a fentanyl analogue.
Two California men sentenced for trafficking pills into South Mississippi
Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Ships face Houthi-claimed attack in Red Sea as officials say a US warship also fires in self-defense

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden...
Jaden Crumedy declares for NFL Draft
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) is sacked by Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel...
Mississippi State linebacker declares for NFL Draft
Jason Pierre-Paul, 34, indicated in a social media post that he was joining the Miami Dolphins...
Jason Pierre-Paul leaving for Miami after one game with Saints
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) works in the pocket Sunday (Nov. 26) against the Falcons in...
Saints manage just five field goals in 24-15 loss to Falcons