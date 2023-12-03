Military leaders working to persuade more Americans to join and serve

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Military recruitment is down in our country, and leaders are steadily pushing to try and get more Americans to join and serve the United States of America.

Keesler Air Force Base 2nd Air Force Commander Major General Michele Edmondson joined WLOX News to discuss what leaders are doing to increase military recruitment across the country.

The Marine Corps and Space Force are steadily holding their own in terms of recruitment, but the Army, Navy, and Air Force have seen their recruitment numbers slip.

“Marines and Space Force met their goals, I would caveat that they are much smaller services, so those numbers are significantly smaller than the other three larger branches,” Edmondson said.

“Concerned about it? I wouldn’t say for the Air Force specifically that we’re concerned yet,” Edmondson said. “Yes, it was the first time we had missed our recruiting goal in about 20 years, but the in-strength of the Air Force is very healthy, so we think that we have a promising outlook going forward to continue to hopefully meet those numbers in the out years and retain the people we need to today.”

Edmondson credits sending the right message to today’s generation as to why the numbers across military recruitment may be declining.

“Messaging, we do think, is an issue,” Edmondson said. “And are we doing the things we need to do in today’s world to communicate with this generation of airmen to be appealing to them?”

The size of the Air Force today can also be attributed to why many Americans are holding off on enlisting.

“The size of the Air Force is much smaller today than it was 10 years ago, 20 years ago, and so the visibility of the military is not as prevalent in young Americans’ lives, so they don’t have the opportunities to interact the way they used to, so they’re just not as exposed to it either,” Edmondson said. “Opportunities for us to have conversations, tell the story, and expose our communities to what it is we do in uniform are great opportunities.”

The hope going forward is that programs like cybersecurity will attract the kind of men and women familiar with the digital world that are needed to face today’s issues.

“What we’re very proud of as airmen in the United States Air Force is that background in technology,” Edmondson said. “Technology is really in our DNA as airmen. When you think about things like the Cyber Schoolhouse at Keesler, those are the very kind of airmen we need to join the Air Force. The airmen today that are digital natives, they grew up with devices and tablets in their hands.”

“We need those kinds of airmen to solve the wicked problems that we face today in the United States Air Force,” Edmondson said. ‘That’s exactly the kind of young men and women we want to talk to.”

