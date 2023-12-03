WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Kiss say farewell to live touring, become first US band to go virtual and become digital avatars

Gene Simmons, left, Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley of KISS perform during the final night of...
Gene Simmons, left, Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley of KISS perform during the final night of the "Kiss Farewell Tour" on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN AP Music Writer
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - On Saturday night, Kiss closed out the final performance of their “The End of the Road” farewell tour at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden.

But as dedicated fans surely know — they were never going to call it quits. Not really.

During their encore, the band’s current lineup — founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer — left the stage to reveal digital avatars of themselves. After the transformation, the virtual Kiss launched into a performance of “God Gave Rock and Roll to You.”

The cutting-edge technology was used to tease a new chapter of the rock band: after 50 years of Kiss, the band is now interested in a kind of digital immortality.

The avatars were created by George Lucas’ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic, in partnership with Pophouse Entertainment Group, the latter of which was co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus. The two companies recently teamed up for the “ABBA Voyage” show in London, in which fans could attend a full concert by the Swedish band — as performed by their digital avatars.

Per Sundin, CEO of Pophouse Entertainment, says this new technology allows Kiss to continue their legacy for “eternity.” He says the band wasn’t on stage during virtual performance because “that’s the key thing,” of the future-seeking technology. “Kiss could have a concert in three cities in the same night across three different continents. That’s what you could do with this.”

In order to create their digital avatars, who are depicted as a kind of superhero version of the band, Kiss performed in motion capture suits.

Experimentation with this kind of technology has become increasingly common in certain sections of the music industry. In October K-pop star Mark Tuan partnered with Soul Machines to create an autonomously automated “digital twin” called “Digital Mark.” In doing so, Tuan became the first celebrity to attach their likeness to OpenAI’s GPT integration, artificial intelligence technology that allows fans to engage in one-on-one conversations with Tuan’s avatar.

Aespa, the K-pop girl group, frequently perform alongside their digital avatars — the quartet is meant to be viewed as an octet with digital twins. Another girl group, Eternity, is made up entirely of virtual characters — no humans necessary.

“What we’ve accomplished has been amazing, but it’s not enough. The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are,” Kiss frontman Paul Stanley said in a roundtable interview. “It’s exciting for us to go the next step and see Kiss immortalized.”

“We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we’ve never dreamed of before,” Kiss bassist Gene Simmons added. “The technology is going to make Paul jump higher than he’s ever done before.”

And for those who couldn’t make the Madison Square Garden show — stay tuned, because a Kiss avatar concert may very well be on the way.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft has since landed safely; around 40 people were on board at the time of the incident.
Emergency landing made by United Airlines flight at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
James Hawkins
Bond denied for Ocean Springs teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with student
Attention shop-a-holics in Pascagoula! Pretty soon, it won’t be necessary for you to cross...
Popular stores coming to new Pascagoula shopping center
As co-owner of the club, it isn’t Freeman’s first visit. But that doesn’t make it any less...
Morgan Freeman surprises guests with appearance at Ground Zero Blues Club
WLOX anchor Jennifer Lott and photographer Hunter Ezelle welcomed a new baby boy, River, into...
WLOX News Anchor Jennifer Lott welcomes beautiful baby boy into world

Latest News

Sailors, Marines and members of the armed service flooded Ingalls Shipyard for the Christening...
Ingalls holds christening ceremony for assault ship USS Bougainville
11th annual ceremony of the laying of the wreaths at Biloxi National Cemetery
Hundreds gather for 11th laying of wreaths ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery
Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis announced on social media that he’s exploring a run...
Progressive Democrat teases idea of running for party chair
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Idaho baby found dead by police one day after Amber Alert, police say father is in custody