Ingalls holds christening ceremony for assault ship USS Bougainville

Sailors, Marines and members of the armed service flooded Ingalls Shipyard for the christening of assault ship USS Bougainville.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday morning, Ingalls Shipbuilding held a christening ceremony for the USS Bougainville, an amphibious assault ship. With a shattered champagne bottle, the ship is now part of the U.S Navy.

One by one, speakers expressed their appreciation to the ship builders for making the vessel.

“The capabilities they are able to build through their skills and their determination are really difference makers in the world, and I really could not be more proud to represent the department of the Navy,” said Erik Raven.

Raven is the U.S. Navy Under Secretary. He says the USS Bougainville will help to better strengthen the country’s defense.

“Whether that’s deterring our advisories or responding to crises... this ship is really unique in the amount of capabilities that it could bring to missions,” Raven said.

Captain Harry Marsh is the future Commanding Officer for the ship and echoes the same sentiment as Secretary Raven.

“It’s the most lethal, agile amphibious warfare ship in the United States Navy and the world,” said Harry Marsh.

What excites Marsh most about the future of the vessel is not only the capability to prepare for an emergency, but what’s inside the ship.

“What makes this ship is the crew,” said Captain Marsh. “An incredibly talented, diverse team that comes together to achieve whatever mission the Navy asks of it.”

Secretary Raven and Captain Marsh both say the main thing to highlight at the ceremony is the partnership between the Navy and Marine Corps, similar to what took place at the Bougainville campaign.

“When they’re able to come here today and celebrate momentous events like that, they bring that history with them and they understand what Bougainville means to our nation’s history and what it means to them personally, but they also carry that lesson forward,” said Raven.

“It really was the premiere, great example of integration between not just the Navy and Marine Corps, but also the Army and the Army Air Forces,” said Marsh. “It’s just incredible when the team comes together and operates forward.”

