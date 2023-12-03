Hundreds gather for 11th laying of wreaths ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This morning, despite the dreary weather, hundreds of people from the Gulf Coast and beyond gathered at Biloxi National Cemetery for the annual laying of the wreaths ceremony.

Julia Richardson started the organization which puts the event on, Wreaths for Biloxi National Cemetery, 11 years ago. She said every year, this ceremony is emotional for her.

“To me, it’s all about recognizing the families,” Richardson said. “They’ve lost their loved ones. And just to show that your community loves you and appreciates the sacrifice. So, here we are.”

Not only can it be an emotional experience, but Richardson said it can be an educational experience as well- specifically for the younger population.

“When you pan out and see the children with the wreaths, running to place, and their parents stopping ‘em before they place it, to read the headstone, to learn a little bit more about that veteran,” Richardson said.

Volunteers placed 27,000 wreaths this year. Each person performing an act of kindness, respect, and honor.

Reimann Family Funeral Homes helps put the event on each year. President Chad Reimann said acts from the community like these are just what some people need during the holiday season.

“We all grieve the same, but we mourn differently,” Reimann said. “Being engaged and having something to do this time of year helps with that... moving forward.”

January 6, the wreaths will be removed from each grave and placed in storage for the next holiday season. Reimann said volunteers are needed heavily that day as well.

