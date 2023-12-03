WLOX Careers
Helping hands come together as local church group hands out free food

More helping hands came together in Biloxi to feed those in need on Saturday.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of cars, lined one after the other, waited hours for free food outside Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast.

The church gave away roughly 80 thousand pounds of food items from fresh produce and dairy to canned goods and more.

About 60 volunteers helped make it all possible, along with the church’s partnership with “Feeding the Gulf Coast”.

“We have been so blown away by the community that’s come to help,” pastor Chad Craft said. “Not just our church family who qualifies as PGC serve, but so many others from the community that have come out to help us. The overwhelming response of those willing to serve has been great. Then the response of the community that is in need is always overwhelming.”

“I always want to do more at the event of every time we do this or we wish we could have done more,” Craft said. “Today, with eighty thousand pounds. We’re going to be able to make a great dent to make some great progress.”

This was the church’s fifth food distribution this year.

