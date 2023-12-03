WLOX Careers
Handsboro churches preparing for Love of Christmas historical tour

There are 5 stops on the tour. Entertainment and refreshments will be provided.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HANDSBORO, Miss. (WLOX) - Churches in the Handsboro area are currently prepping for a fun night.

On December 4th, five historical Handsboro churches will be a part of the Tour of Five Historical Churches of Handsboro The Love of Christmas 2023.

A CTA and caravan will go from church to church to enjoy a musical tour. 40 guests can ride in the CTA bus, others are invited to follow in their cars. The schedule is as follows:

  • 4:45 p.m. - Caravan assembles at Handsboro Presbyterian Church 1304 East Pass Road (Bus will park and load in the Cadence Bank lot on the corner. Bus returns to the Cadence Bank lot. Those riding in cars should line up to follow the caravan.)
  • 5:30 p.m. - Handsboro Methodist 2333 Demaret Drive
  • 6:00 p.m. - Handsboro Baptist Church 1421 E. Pass Road
  • 6:30 p.m. - Riley Chapel United Methodist Church 1107 Church Street
  • 7:00 p.m. - First Missionary Baptist Church of Handsboro 1100 East Pass Road
  • 7:30 p.m. - Return to Handsboro Presbyterian Church 1304 East Pass Road (Music by the Gulfport Youth String Quartet. Refreshments will be served.)

