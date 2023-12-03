17 local charities participate in IP Casino Resort Spa 2023 “Wreaths of Hope” Competition

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The IP Casino Resort Spa is celebrating the holiday season with its annual “Wreath for Hope” Competition.

This year, the casino resort is set to award up to $10,000 in prizes thanks to Boyd Gaming Properties. Those prizes will be distributed across seventeen local non-profit organizations that are participating.

“So, in early November, we put out a call to action for local charities and ask for volunteers who would like to decorate for the property,” says Kim Goetz, IP Casino Resort Spa Vice President of Regional Marketing. “They provide them the wreath up front and we asked them to decorate in a way that will represent their cause so that customers when they walk through can get an idea of what they do for the community and vote on which wreaths they appreciate and like the most.”

The charities have decorated the wreaths with designs that showcase their company mission. The wreath designs are currently displayed on the walls of the second-floor casino ramps. The casino resort will narrow down the competition to five top-performing charities.

Goetz says this year’s wreath creations are incredible.

“You know wreaths get better and better every year,” says Goetz. “I am completely jealous of the talent that goes into putting these things together. We’ll see everything from hand-painted items to just really heartfelt objects that are in these that mean something to these charities.”

Out of those selected, they will receive cash donations of $3000 for first place, $2500 for second place, $2000 for third place, $1000 for fourth place, and $450 for fifth place. A minimum of $50 will be given to all runner-ups.

The competition allows the public to submit votes. Casino guests must be 21 years or older to cast a vote and can only submit one vote per day in person. You can also vote online at https://www.boydgaming.com/pages/wreaths-of-hope-2023. The deadline to cast votes is 11:50 p.m./CT on Dec. 25.

List of this year’s 2023 Wreath of Hope participants:

Humane Society

Back Bay Mission

Bethel Free Health Clinic

Biloxi Excel by 5

Bacot Foundation

From Our Hearts to Yours

GC Center for Nonviolence

Habitat for Humanity

Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi- Ocean Springs

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

Make A Wish

MS Aquarium

MS Centers for Autism

Seashore Mission

The Salvation Army

Woodside Wildlife Rescue

MS GC Chamber Foundation

