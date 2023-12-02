Showers and storms continue today

It has been a soggy Saturday morning! We’ve seen widespread showers and storms, and more are expected through the morning. While the severe weather threat is low, a few storms could have heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Take it slow if you have to drive around town this morning. Some showers may linger into the afternoon, but the rain won’t be quite as widespread. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Some showers will linger overnight tonight, but most of the rain will be gone by the sunrise on Sunday. It will be mild with temperatures staying in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be drier, but cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Slightly cooler air will arrive on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

More sunshine is expected on Tuesday, and we’ll stay completely dry. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Cooler air will return on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.

