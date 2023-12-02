WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin shares loss of unborn baby after missing back-to-back games

FILE - Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) looks to pass during the first period of an NHL...
FILE - Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) looks to pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin shared Friday morning that he and his wife recently lost their unborn child.

The Red Wings captain had missed back-to-back games earlier this week.

“This week my wife and I said goodbye to our baby,” Larkin shared on his Instagram account. “It’s hard to find words or positivity in this, but we greatly appreciate your support and understanding, and thank you for respecting our privacy.”

According to reports, the couple, who married in August, were expecting a baby girl in April 2024.

The Detroit captain is expected to return to the lineup Saturday in Montreal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft has since landed safely; around 40 people were on board at the time of the incident.
Emergency landing made by United Airlines flight at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
James Hawkins
Bond denied for Ocean Springs teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with student
Attention shop-a-holics in Pascagoula! Pretty soon, it won’t be necessary for you to cross...
Popular stores coming to new Pascagoula shopping center
WLOX anchor Jennifer Lott and photographer Hunter Ezelle welcomed a new baby boy, River, into...
WLOX News Anchor Jennifer Lott welcomes beautiful baby boy into world
As co-owner of the club, it isn’t Freeman’s first visit. But that doesn’t make it any less...
Morgan Freeman surprises guests with appearance at Ground Zero Blues Club

Latest News

A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
FILE - This is the BMW logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show...
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
Showers and storms continue today
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast