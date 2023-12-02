Mississippi Gulf Coast CC hosts 25th annual Festival of Lights

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College opened its Perkinston Campus for an evening of festivities.

Santa and Mrs. Claus took a quick vacation from the North Pole to join MGCCC’s 25th annual Festival of the Lights. A sea of vibrant colors and the Famous Band of Gold welcome in the Christmas season.

“There’s so many different stations and there’s a lot that’s gone into the preparation of the festival. We’ll have everything from a petting zoo, a parade, performances, and lots of food. Money will funnel back to our student organizations,” said Dr. Kady B. Pietz, Dean of Student Services and Enrollment Management.

Dr. Pietz and Dr. Ladd Taylor look back at the tradition of celebrating a place where students, faculty, staff, and locals can come together.

“We started with the children’s parade and it’s grown. We bring in Santa and Mrs. Claus. It’s something that the children look forward to. We have grown so much each year,” said Dr. Ladd Taylor, Vice President of Perkinston Campus and George County Center.

And getting Festival of the Lights up and running takes months to plan.

“All hands on deck. Everybody rolling up their sleeves and putting forth the best effort to make sure the campus looks its best,” said Taylor.

Crowds filed in by food vendors, games, carnival rides, and live music. They’re ready to continue the tradition each year.

“We are a community college in every sense of the word. Giving back is so important to us, but it’s also about that comradery that exists here,” said Pietz.

Festival of Lights wrapped up with a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and a fireworks show.

