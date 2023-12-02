WLOX Careers
Jayden Daniels is a heavy betting favorite to win Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a 52-35 victory over Florida...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a 52-35 victory over Florida on Saturday (Nov. 11) in Baton Rouge. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers will have two Heisman Trophy winners in four years after the ceremony next Saturday. That’s if you go by the sportsbook betting odds.

Daniels is -1700 ($1700 to win $100) to grab the Heisman according to FanDuel Sportsbook. At DraftKings, it’s Daniels at -1400.

Trailing Daniels is Michael Penix, Jr. (+900) and Bo Nix (+1500). Nix was the favorite going into the Pac-12 title game, but his odds dropped drastically after Oregon’s loss.

Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in 2019. The other LSU Tiger win the award, Billy Cannon, in 1959.

