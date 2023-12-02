Jaden Crumedy declares for NFL Draft

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another Mississippi State football player is set to chase his dreams of playing professionally. Jaden Crumedy announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft Friday.

Crumedy, a defensive tackle from Hattiesburg, has been at Mississippi State since 2018. He played in 53 games in six seasons and had 119 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

Crumedy becomes the second Bulldog to declare for the NFL Draft this week, joining Nathaniel ‘Bookie’ Watson, who declared Wednesday.

