WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Jaden Crumedy declares for NFL Draft

Crumedy becomes second Mississippi State player to declare for the draft this week
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another Mississippi State football player is set to chase his dreams of playing professionally. Jaden Crumedy announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft Friday.

Crumedy, a defensive tackle from Hattiesburg, has been at Mississippi State since 2018. He played in 53 games in six seasons and had 119 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

Crumedy becomes the second Bulldog to declare for the NFL Draft this week, joining Nathaniel ‘Bookie’ Watson, who declared Wednesday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft has since landed safely; around 40 people were on board at the time of the incident.
Emergency landing made by United Airlines flight at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
James Hawkins
Bond denied for Ocean Springs teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with student
Attention shop-a-holics in Pascagoula! Pretty soon, it won’t be necessary for you to cross...
Popular stores coming to new Pascagoula shopping center
WLOX anchor Jennifer Lott and photographer Hunter Ezelle welcomed a new baby boy, River, into...
WLOX News Anchor Jennifer Lott welcomes beautiful baby boy into world
As co-owner of the club, it isn’t Freeman’s first visit. But that doesn’t make it any less...
Morgan Freeman surprises guests with appearance at Ground Zero Blues Club

Latest News

Batter Up: Swing For The Fences At MGM Park
College baseball on the way to MGM Park in 2024
Mississippi State will take the field on March 12th to take on South Alabama and on the 13th...
College baseball on the way to MGM Park in 2024
Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey
Angel Reese will return from four-game absence in highly anticipated Final Four rematch, Mulkey says
JSU’s female kicker steps away from soccer to pursue football career