Ingalls to showcase years of hard work with U.S.S. Bougainville christening

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Navy is now set to receive a special delivery from Ingalls which is years in the making.

The star of Friday’s ceremony is LHA-8, an amphibious assault ship that spent 5 years being constructed at the shipyard. Dubbed the “U.S.S. Bougainville,” the ship will be used to carry sailors for special missions while also providing humanitarian aid whenever needed.

“For us, this is just a celebration of all the hard work that got us here to this point,” said Josh Lockhart.

Lockhart is the planning manager for the ship. He and his crew spent years making sure the massive vessel was ready for their purpose. According to him, it was teamwork that made everything run smoothly.

“They were the ones who made this work,” said Lockhart. “The operations team is who makes this ship energized and gets it out the door. We’re here to support them.”

“It’s a good experience working on these ships, especially working with different people and different personalities,” said worker Gerardo Grant.

Grant is the electrical work leader. He and his team placed wires in and outside of the ship.

“It gets rough on that ship, especially when you have to move around with equipment and some of these wireways are really high in the ceiling,” he explains.

Both Grant and Lockhart say despite the tough work, they’re happy to do their part to make sure they did the job to the best of their abilities while also bringing attention to South Mississippi.

“Once you reach a milestone like this, you know you did something,” stated Lockhart.

“It’s just a celebration for all the hard work for the people who work here and a celebration for the future of shipbuilders and future employment opportunities for those in the Gulf Coast region and beyond that,” said Grant.

While the ceremony is a special occasion for many attending, it’s even more special for World War II veteran Billy Hall. He was a freshman in college when one encounter changed his life.

“A recruiting sergeant came to my hometown in Texas and talked me into joining the Marine Corps, and people ask me, ‘Did you lie about your age?’ I say, ‘No, I didn’t, but that recruiting sergeant sure did,’” said Hall.

Hall was just 15 years old when he enlisted with the Marine Corps — just months before the Pearl Harbor bombings. He not only served during World War II, but also the Korean and Vietnam wars, serving as a communications officer and sergeant.

“They took my stripes off, put a badge on and called me “mister” and “sir,” he explains. “I did all the officer duties and eventually got my commissions as a second lieutenant in the Army.”

The U.S.S. Bougainville is a special name for Hall, as it reminds him of his job as a bomber in World War II.

“I felt that it was kind of significant, [because] here’s an island I used to bomb back in World War II and now they have a ship named after it.”

After seeing the ship getting prepared to serve its purpose for the United States, Hall says it reminded him of the reason he wanted to serve.

“When people thank me for my service, I tell them, ‘You were worth it,’” he states. “Not only that, but you’re thanking me and I want to thank you and your family for providing me with a country worth fighting for.”

Ingalls plans to livestream its christening ceremony for the public to see on Saturday morning. Major Hall will be in attendance.

