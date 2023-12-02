Gulfport mayor gives business updates for city at Chamber of Commerce meeting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes gave his 2023 business updates for the city at the annual Chamber of Commerce breakfast at Island View Casino.

Hewes highlighted both challenges and successes for the city in 2023.

Challenges Hewes highlighted that the city is working to address included:

A police shortage. The city is working on hiring with competitive salaries and benefits.

Increased panhandling and unhoused citizens. The solution, Hewes says, is to combat this issue with the Better Way to Give initiative , launched in April of this year.

Garbage and debris pickup has been another challenge. Gulfport’s debris contractor now has 14 trucks to use to pick up debris off the streets.

Wins for the city addressed in Hewes’ speech include:

Gulfport’s 125th anniversary celebration in July.

The city’s investment in first responders with higher wages, which led to homicides down by 30 percent, burglary down by 16 percent and robbery down by seven percent.

The new ‘Changing Tides’ exhibit at the Mississippi Aquarium that opened in August.

Mayor Hewes attributes these accomplishments throughout the city to strong relationships.

“I think the ability for our departments to work together and collaborate, as well as the support we receive from the business community,” Hewes said. “Understanding that we’re better together. It sounds cliché to say, but it is so true. And it’s about the relationships we have that helps us takes these visions and bring them to reality.”

Hewes also highlighted start dates for new projects residents can look forward to.

Work on the Interconnecting Gulfport project will begin in summer 2024.

Work on the Gulfport Commerce Corridor will begin in 2025.

Widening projects on Dedeaux Road and Landon Road will see construction begin in 2024.

Hewes has decided he will not be running for re-election after his term is complete. His last year as mayor will be 2024.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.