Gulfport mayor gives business updates for city at Chamber of Commerce meeting

Mayor Billy Hewes highlighted both challenges and wins for the city in the past year.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes gave his 2023 business updates for the city at the annual Chamber of Commerce breakfast at Island View Casino.

Hewes highlighted both challenges and successes for the city in 2023.

Challenges Hewes highlighted that the city is working to address included:

  • A police shortage. The city is working on hiring with competitive salaries and benefits.
  • Increased panhandling and unhoused citizens. The solution, Hewes says, is to combat this issue with the Better Way to Give initiative, launched in April of this year.
  • Garbage and debris pickup has been another challenge. Gulfport’s debris contractor now has 14 trucks to use to pick up debris off the streets.

Wins for the city addressed in Hewes’ speech include:

Mayor Hewes attributes these accomplishments throughout the city to strong relationships.

“I think the ability for our departments to work together and collaborate, as well as the support we receive from the business community,” Hewes said. “Understanding that we’re better together. It sounds cliché to say, but it is so true. And it’s about the relationships we have that helps us takes these visions and bring them to reality.”

Hewes also highlighted start dates for new projects residents can look forward to.

Hewes has decided he will not be running for re-election after his term is complete. His last year as mayor will be 2024.

