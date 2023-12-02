WLOX Careers
Coast Guard searching Gulf for fisherman reported overboard from commercial vessel

U.S. Coast Guard logo
U.S. Coast Guard logo(MGN)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for a 35-year-old fisherman who reportedly fell overboard from a commercial fishing vessel early Saturday (Dec. 2), about 138 miles southwest of Port Fourchon.

The man overboard report was radioed in around 2 a.m. from a vessel relaying the message from the commercial fishing vessel Miss Winnie, the USCG said in a statement.

The Coast Guard said it dispatched search planes from stations in Mobile, Ala., and Corpus Christi, Texas, to head the search. The Coast Guard cutter Jacob Poroo also has been sent to the region. Watchstanders also have been transmitting an urgent marine information broadcast to other mariners in the area.

The identity of the missing man has not been disclosed.

The Coast Guard said it will “continue to monitor severe weather conditions in the area and search as weather conditions permit.”

The US Coast Guard said it is searching an area of the Gulf about 138 miles southwest of Port...
The US Coast Guard said it is searching an area of the Gulf about 138 miles southwest of Port Fourchon (indicated by the red dot) for a commercial fisherman reported overboard early Saturday (Dec. 2).(Google Maps)

