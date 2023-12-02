WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says

A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours Thursday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. (WBZ, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ) - A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours Thursday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

“She was crying, screaming for the bus driver. She was screaming for somebody. Nobody was there,” Christopher Matton said.

Matton is thankful his five-year-old daughter Riley is not hurt after she was left on a school bus for hours.

“She wakes up to being on an empty bus, a whole bunch of buses to the side of her, screaming for the bus driver by name,” he said.

Dartmouth Police said Riley was left on the bus for about five hours unsupervised.

Matton said she was supposed to be dropped off at Kiddie Kampus Childhood Development and Preschool Center in Dartmouth where she’s been attending for the past few years. But Riley fell asleep on the bus and didn’t get off. Riley was seat belted in so she couldn’t get out and spent hours screaming for help.

Currently, it’s not clear if the bus driver checked all the seats.

“Somewhere between 1:30 and two o’clock, someone found her in the afternoon on the bus, a supervisor from the Tremblay Bus Company, and put her on the bus, on a different van with warm heat and transferred her here to Kiddie Kampus,” Matton said.

Matton spoke with Kiddie Kampus and said they told him had her marked on the attendance sheet as present that morning.

“Unfortunate accident, and she’s sorry it happened,” Matton said someone from the center told him and his wife.

A statement from Kiddie Kampus said the center is thankful that Riley is home safe and will help with the full investigation into the incident.

“I’m truly hurt. If any child would go through something like this. No child should be experiencing anything like this,” Matton said.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aircraft has since landed safely; around 40 people were on board at the time of the incident.
Emergency landing made by United Airlines flight at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
James Hawkins
Bond denied for Ocean Springs teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with student
Attention shop-a-holics in Pascagoula! Pretty soon, it won’t be necessary for you to cross...
Popular stores coming to new Pascagoula shopping center
As co-owner of the club, it isn’t Freeman’s first visit. But that doesn’t make it any less...
Morgan Freeman surprises guests with appearance at Ground Zero Blues Club
WLOX anchor Jennifer Lott and photographer Hunter Ezelle welcomed a new baby boy, River, into...
WLOX News Anchor Jennifer Lott welcomes beautiful baby boy into world

Latest News

A community in Ohio helped decorate a tree for a longtime resident who planted it 40 years ago.
Community helps man, 88, decorate evergreen tree he planted 40 years ago for Christmas
Mayor Billy Hewes highlighted both challenges and wins for the city in the past year.
Gulfport mayor gives business updates for city at Chamber of Commerce meeting
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued