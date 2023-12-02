4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 4-year-old shot his uncle in Jackson Friday.

Precinct 1 Captain William Kendrick says officers responded to Camilla Lane around 8:20 p.m. regarding a man in his mid-30s being shot.

Captain Kendrick says once officers arrived at the scene, the man told them his nephew found his gun, and when he went to retrieve it, the gun fired, striking the man in the abdomen.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Captain Kendrick says the incident is under investigation.

