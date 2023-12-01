WLOX anchor Jennifer Lott welcomes beautiful baby boy into world

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX anchor Jennifer Lott is now a proud mother. She gave birth to a beautiful boy at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, “just in time to catch the end of the 6 p.m. newscast,” Jennifer joked on Facebook.

Baby River was born at 8 pounds and 8 ounces. He was 21 inches long, with a good bit of hair. Jennifer says he has a strong set of lungs and can be heard all around the hospital.

WLOX anchor Jennifer Lott and photographer Hunter Ezelle welcomed a new baby boy, River, into the world this week. (WLOX)

“Definitely the most magical day of my life,” Jennifer said. “A life-changing day. We have a new sense of purpose and meaning to our lives. We will cherish every moment as a family and can’t wait to see who he becomes.”

River’s father, Hunter, is also a photographer at WLOX.

We at WLOX extend the warmest congratulations to Jennifer and Hunter on their new bundle of joy!

River’s father, Hunter, is also a photographer at WLOX. (WLOX)

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.