WLOX anchor Jennifer Lott welcomes beautiful baby boy into world

She gave birth to a beautiful boy at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, “just in time to catch the end of the 6 p.m. newscast,” Lott joked on Facebook.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX anchor Jennifer Lott is now a proud mother. She gave birth to a beautiful boy at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, “just in time to catch the end of the 6 p.m. newscast,” Jennifer joked on Facebook.

Baby River was born at 8 pounds and 8 ounces. He was 21 inches long, with a good bit of hair. Jennifer says he has a strong set of lungs and can be heard all around the hospital.

“Definitely the most magical day of my life,” Jennifer said. “A life-changing day. We have a new sense of purpose and meaning to our lives. We will cherish every moment as a family and can’t wait to see who he becomes.”

River’s father, Hunter, is also a photographer at WLOX.

We at WLOX extend the warmest congratulations to Jennifer and Hunter on their new bundle of joy!

