WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Two men sentenced for roles in trafficking meth in Pearl River, Jackson counties

Both cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.
Both cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that two men have been sentenced for their roles in trafficking drugs on the Coast.

Calvin Deshun Vaughn, 48, has been sentenced to 17 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 56 grams of methamphetamine.

Court records say the case began in 2015 with the investigation of a large-scale drug trafficking organization, located largely in Picayune. In 2019, Vaughn was identified as a part of the conspiracy.

On January 30, 2019, a confidential source bought 56 grams of 98% pure meth from Vaughn in Carriere.

Shaun Patrick Fuller, 41, a California native, was also sentenced to 15 years in federal for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 1,342 grams of meth.

On October 31, 2019, an anonymous source told the DEA of a PODS container being Shipped by Fuller into Jackson County. The tipster said the PODS contained drugs that were being sent from California to Mississippi to be trafficked.

During a search, a K-9 alerted on the container, and a search warrant was obtained, leading to the discovery of 1,342 grams of meth that tested at 100% purity. A controlled delivery of the PODS container took place, and it was determined that the container was sent to a Jackson County home by Fuller.

Both cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hawkins
Bond denied for Ocean Springs teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with student
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Attention shop-a-holics in Pascagoula! Pretty soon, it won’t be necessary for you to cross...
Popular stores coming to new Pascagoula shopping center
2023 ranked for 4th most named storms since 1950, according to NOAA. 3rd place was 2021, 2nd...
Hurricane season 2023 ends, South MS spared again
The women broke ground together in fall 2022 and expect to complete the job in early 2024.
Group of women lead construction site in Bay St. Louis

Latest News

As co-owner of the club, it isn’t Freeman’s first visit. But that doesn’t make it any less...
Morgan Freeman surprises guests with appearance at Ground Zero Blues Club
As co-owner of the club, it isn’t Freeman’s first visit. But that doesn’t make it any less...
Morgan Freeman surprises guests with appearance at Ground Zero Blues Club
The holiday season is here, and there's no shortage of events happening all across the Coast!
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
Another Jackson family retains Ben Crump after homicide victim buried without their knowledge