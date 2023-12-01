Two men sentenced for roles in trafficking meth in Pearl River, Jackson counties

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that two men have been sentenced for their roles in trafficking drugs on the Coast.

Calvin Deshun Vaughn, 48, has been sentenced to 17 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 56 grams of methamphetamine.

Court records say the case began in 2015 with the investigation of a large-scale drug trafficking organization, located largely in Picayune. In 2019, Vaughn was identified as a part of the conspiracy.

On January 30, 2019, a confidential source bought 56 grams of 98% pure meth from Vaughn in Carriere.

Shaun Patrick Fuller, 41, a California native, was also sentenced to 15 years in federal for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 1,342 grams of meth.

On October 31, 2019, an anonymous source told the DEA of a PODS container being Shipped by Fuller into Jackson County. The tipster said the PODS contained drugs that were being sent from California to Mississippi to be trafficked.

During a search, a K-9 alerted on the container, and a search warrant was obtained, leading to the discovery of 1,342 grams of meth that tested at 100% purity. A controlled delivery of the PODS container took place, and it was determined that the container was sent to a Jackson County home by Fuller.

Both cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

