Scholar Athlete of the Week: Gautier’s Will Dickerson

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) -Two sport Gautier senior Will Dickerson splits his time between the tennis courts and the links.

With a 3.8 G.P.A, he understands what it takes to get work done in the classroom as well.

“My parents have pushed academics pretty hard,” said Dickerson. “It’s a struggle to be a student-athlete but our athletic director pushes the student part in student-athlete.”

Dickerson’s golf team finished second at the 5A state tournament and he finished tied for second in the overall category... and says he’s found a good balance between his academics and athletics but it hasn’t always been that way

“Once you get your school work done, you can start focusing on practice and tournaments,” he said. “Once you start doing it for a couple years it usually gets easier, but that first year is usually pretty hard.”

Dickerson is already looking forward to the future as he’s signed on with Pearl River Community College to join the Wildcat golf team, he says it’s a place that felt like home.

“The coach is really welcoming and he was very open with us,” he said. “Any questions we had he told us. I have a couple buddies up there and I think we’re going to be a good program next year.”

Plus, he already has a head start on what he wants to study at PRCC.

“I’ve done the two years of vocational tech here in welding so I think I’m going to do a minor in business at Pearl River,” he said.

All in all Dickerson says he’s ready to hit the links at the next level.

“I’ve had buddies that have played JUCO golf and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a really fun time up there.”

