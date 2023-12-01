Rankin Co. sheriff, supervisors refuse to comment on NYT article accusing more deputies of torture

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Following a scathing investigation that uncovered even more reports of torture and abuse from Rankin County deputies over the last two decades, the sheriff of the department and board of supervisors that oversees that agency’s budget are instead choosing to remain silent about those reports.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and the board attorney for the county decided to provide statements surrounding their reaction to what Bailey called “inappropriate conduct from an isolated group of deputies” in January, when five of his deputies and a Richland police officer abused and tortured two Black men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker.

Those former law enforcement officers pleaded guilty to state and federal charges in August.

However, new information released Thursday as part of a joint investigation by the New York Times and Mississippi Today ties some of those former deputies to more than a dozen other instances of torture stretching back to at least 2004, as well as other deputies who had never before been named, including Paul Holley, who served as undersheriff and legal counsel for Bailey and often spoke on behalf of the department.

The investigation uncovered twenty people who had been victimized, beaten and coerced into giving information to those deputies in terrorizing ordeals that often lasted hours.

Perhaps most egregious, the Times found that many of these victims filed complaints with the sheriff’s department or even told Bailey directly about the incidents, but text messages and other communications show the sheriff never acted upon them.

Bailey spoke briefly with WLBT by phone Thursday.

“My response is the press release I sent out the day before yesterday,” Bailey said. “I’m just gonna refer back to it right now. It’s the same thing -- we’re working hard on our, updating our policies and procedures and accountability.”

That statement detailed how RCSO had revamped its policy and procedures manual and streamlined its complaints process so residents can submit them online, as well as cited new hires and training initiatives intended to foster impartiality and fairness within the department.

It did not, however, refer to any of the cases uncovered by the New York Times/Mississippi Today investigation; instead, the statement acted as if what happened in January was a one-off from deputies no longer employed with the agency.

“We appreciate the seriousness of what occurred this past January. Even though the prior actions were abnormal and extreme, we will make every effort to ensure that they do not occur in the future,” the statement said.

WLBT contacted two of the county’s supervisors for comment, but Daniel Cross declined. His colleague, Jared Morrison, said he didn’t know any details of anything related to the investigation released Thursday.

Craig Slay, who serves as attorney for the board of supervisors, sent a statement to WLBT after we specifically asked him for a response to these new allegations.

Slay ignored our questions and sent the same statement he drafted three months ago in response to federal court filings from the January torture incident that became public.

That response references “a handful of former deputies,” but failed to acknowledge the Times’ findings, which claims twenty deputies were either present or participated in these alleged torture sessions.

