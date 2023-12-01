Popular stores coming to new Pascagoula shopping center

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Attention shop-a-holics in Pascagoula! Pretty soon, it won’t be necessary for you to cross state lines to enjoy shopping at your favorite stores.

Construction is coming along well for the new shopping center in Pascagoula located on Highway 90.

“Those stores will be Burlington Coat Factory, Aldi, T.J. Maxx, Five Below, Rack Room Shoes, but that does not include the out parcels that will be developed as well,” said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.

Silverman stated that with the development of this new shopping center, the city of Pascagoula will be only positively impacted. “There’s been over 60 million dollars worth of private investment downtown Pascagoula and this is just showing the continued expansion and progress that has taken place.”

Right next to the new center is the new Mexican cantina, De Maiz. Manager Geovanny Garza said he and his staff couldn’t be more excited. “The great area that we have around here is that we know that Pascagoula is growing,” said Garza. “We’re very, very excited to be part of the community where we are part of the growth as well.”

De Maiz opened just 5 months ago. Garza said business has been booming but he is expecting things to be even better once people can come shop ‘til they drop....or at least until they’re hungry.

“A lot of people are gonna want to come to the stores,” said Garza. “They’re gonna have empty stomachs. I think it’s gonna help us out tremendously.”

Silverman said construction for the big box stores is set to be complete by the summer of 2024.

