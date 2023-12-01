WLOX Careers
Parents booked with murder of 9-month-old boy killed in camper fire, sheriff says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST
ST. BERNARD (WVUE) - Charges have been upgraded for the parents of an infant who died in a camper fire in St. Bernard, according to Sheriff James Pohlmann.

Deputies say they responded to calls of a live-in camper fully engulfed in flames with a baby inside in the 4800 block of Delacroix Highway on Sept. 18.

A 9-month-old boy reportedly suffered severe burns in the fire and was rushed to a hospital. He died from his injuries one month later on Oct. 18, authorities say.

The baby’s parents, Ryan Keenan Sr., 36, and Cassie Latapie, 32, were also taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and released.

Both parents were arrested as the investigation continued.

Keenan was initially arrested on Sept. 25 and booked on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Latapie was arrested four days later and booked on the same charge.

Charges for both parents were upgraded to second-degree murder on Nov. 15, Sheriff Pohlmann said.

