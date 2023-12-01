WLOX Careers
Over 30,000 wreaths to be laid across Biloxi National Cemetery

A sea of Christmas wreaths will soon don every grave at the Biloxi National Cemetery, and a lot of the work is being done by volunteers and students.
By Noah Noble
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A sea of Christmas wreaths will soon don every grave at the Biloxi National Cemetery, and a lot of the work is being done by volunteers and students.

The massive effort will continue through the weekend, as the volunteers put fresh bows on over 30,000 wreaths to ensure that veterans laid to rest at the cemetery have a fresh wreath on their graves for the holidays.

“We had about four 18-wheelers that rolled in this morning and unloaded,” said Julia Richardson. “Now we’re ripping the old bows off, prepping them and getting ready for Saturday’s event to replace them.”

One by one, each wreath is stripped of last year’s bow and a new one is affixed. Wreaths for Biloxi National Cemetery is the organization that coordinates the event, and Richardson is a founding member. For her, this mission is personal.

“My dad is buried out here and we have friends out here,” she explains. “It’s what were supposed to do. Holidays are hard enough, and then when you have ones that lose loved ones during the year, this is a way to show love for our community.”

The group is aided by people who take the time out of their day to lend a hand. One example is Cheryl Pahl, a U.S. Navy veteran who recently moved down from Michigan.

“I’m a veteran and I like to honor our fallen veterans,” she says. “I just think it is amazing. once you’re in the veteran community, that’s nothing like it. I’m so thankful for everybody that’s coming out. When I was here earlier with the kids, man, the energy they had — and it’s so fun to see them wanting to help out and I was touched by the way they wanted to help — the things they were saying, it was fun.”

Students from D’Iberville High School and St. James Elementary helped out Thursday morning. Local businesses such as Riemann Funeral Home, Fayard’s and Mississippi Power sponsor the event.

The wreaths will stay in place until the first weekend of January.

