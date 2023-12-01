Friday’s Forecast

Wet weather will likely be here in South Mississippi, or very close to South Mississippi, through Saturday. Will everyone in South Mississippi see rain? It’s not guaranteed. Will it rain all day? No. Will there be breaks in the rain to allow for some rain-free hours? Yes. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms. If a few thunderstorms can become strong enough, then we can’t rule out isolated tornadoes, strong thunderstorm wind gusts, and flooding rain. One to three inches of rain with isolated higher amounts possible by Saturday’s end. Drier conditions Sunday into early next week.

