College baseball on the way to MGM Park in 2024

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The college baseball season is just around the corner and MGM Park will once again play host to some top talent in the Magnolia state.

Mississippi State returns for two games in the Hancock Whitney classic against South Alabama and the University of New Orleans.

Southern Miss heads to the coast to play at MGM for the first time since the Conference USA tournament from 2017 to 2019.

The Golden Eagles will take on Nicholls state, the teams will boast a host of local talent and could serve as a homecoming for some.

”It’s so cool because you talk to them and as they were growing up, they’re at the age now where a lot of those kids when they were little were coming to Shuckers games,” said Shuckers media relations manager Javik Blake. Growing up and watching minor league baseball you’re hoping to play on that field and getting to do that in their college careers, and then if they go on to their professional careers to be able to do that as well is so incredible. It’s a lot of teams that are local, with a lot of local ties as well which makes it so much fun to have them here on the coast and playing in this great ballpark.”

Southern Miss takes the diamond on February 27th against Nicholls.

State will take the field on March 12th to take on South Alabama and on the 13th they’ll square off against the University of New Orleans.

