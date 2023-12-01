WLOX Careers
Climb CDC, Back Bay Mission partner to provide blankets for the homeless

Two area organizations are lending a helping hand to those in need this holiday season.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Climb CDC and Back Bay Mission are collecting blankets, tents, hand warmers, and more for families. The Blanket Drive aims to serve homeless youth and adults in the community while also providing local resources for assistance.

So far, 40 blankets have been donated.

“We have a very large homeless population here on the Gulf Coast and Back Bay is one of the bigger organizations that helps for the homeless community. We’re here in Gulfport, but we want to extend across a larger area,” said Venus Amezcua, Program Manager with Climb CDC.

The Blanket Drive will be at the Downtown Gulfport Library from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on December 7th.

The deadline to donate is December 1 at 5 p.m. at the Climb CDC Family Enrichment Center or 1016 Division Street in Biloxi.

