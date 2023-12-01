WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Border patrol searching on land for Bangladeshi crewmembers still missing from boat

By Chris Welty
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - The search for four Bangladeshi men missing from the bulk carrier ship Meghna Adventure has transitioned to land, according to United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The shift follows the suspension of maritime search efforts by the Coast Guard.

The men were reported missing on Mon., Nov. 27, around 11 p.m., when they failed to participate in a standard safety drill. The Coast Guard says crews searched about 495 square miles of the river, including the shoreline, over 12 hours before suspending operations on Tuesday.

CBP, in collaboration with partner agencies, is now leading the search on land. While the Coast Guard did not disclose the sailors’ names, it confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality and provided descriptions of dark hair, brown skin, and ages - 25, 29, 30, and 47.

According to a report from The Business Standard, the men are believed to have intentionally jumped off the ship.

Meghna Passenger Going Fleet General Manager (Technical) Abu Taher informed The Business Standard that the sailors - Md Ariful Islam, Mohammad Ibrahim, Md Sohanur, and Abdul Quddus - jumped off the Meghna Adventure vessel in the Mississippi River while en route from Russia to the Port of New Orleans.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact Border Protection at 1-866-237-3468.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hawkins
Ocean Springs teacher arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Attention shop-a-holics in Pascagoula! Pretty soon, it won’t be necessary for you to cross...
Popular stores coming to new Pascagoula shopping center
2023 ranked for 4th most named storms since 1950, according to NOAA. 3rd place was 2021, 2nd...
Hurricane season 2023 ends, South MS spared again
The women broke ground together in fall 2022 and expect to complete the job in early 2024.
Group of women lead construction site in Bay St. Louis

Latest News

As co-owner of the club, it isn’t Freeman’s first visit. But that doesn’t make it any less...
Morgan Freeman surprises guests with appearance at Ground Zero Blues Club
As co-owner of the club, it isn’t Freeman’s first visit. But that doesn’t make it any less...
Morgan Freeman surprises guests with appearance at Ground Zero Blues Club
The holiday season is here, and there's no shortage of events happening all across the Coast!
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
Another Jackson family retains Ben Crump after homicide victim buried without their knowledge