Another Jackson family retains Ben Crump after homicide victim buried without their knowledge

(FAMILY/WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ben Crump, the civil rights and personal injury attorney, has been retained by the family of a man who they say was also buried without their even knowing about his death.

Marrio Moore, 40, was beaten to death, wrapped in a tarp, and left on a street in Hinds County in early February of 2023. He was then buried in a pauper’s field near the Raymond Detention Center without his family’s knowledge; they would be told of his death in October.

His cause of death was later determined to be a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Moore’s story is strikingly similar to that of Dexter Wade’s, who was struck and killed by an off-duty Jackson police officer on I-55 and subsequently buried in the same pauper’s field as Moore. Crump, who called Wade’s death a “cop-killing coverup,” has been retained by Wade’s family as well.

In a statement on Friday, Crump and co-counsel Dennis Sweet say what happened to Marrio Moore was inhumane and deprived the family of the ability to give their loved one a proper burial.

“It is inhumane to leave a family without answers and deprive them of the ability to give their loved one a proper burial. Jackson authorities instead chose to bury these men in a pauper’s field with only a three-digit number to memorialize them. Shame on the Jackson Police Department for their inaction, their apathy, and their cruelty,” Attorney Crump wrote.

Moore’s family would only find out about his death eight months after he’d been killed through a 3 On Your Side investigation. That investigation uncovered more than 20 killings that JPD had never shared with the public.

Crump alluded to WLBT’s reporting in his statement, which said that Moore’s sister, Marquita Moore, “would not learn of [Moore’s] death until seeing his name listed in an article, published in early October, with the names of homicide victims undisclosed by the Jackson Police Department this year.”

“Why was the next of kin left in the dark?” Attorney Crump asked.

In November, 3 On Your Side talked with Capt. Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department about the unreported death. He told us that a JPD officer went to Marrio’s last known address, knocked on the door, and left contact information.

However, nobody from the family called the department.

“We tried to find if Mr. Moore had been reported missing to really identify the next of kin. Unfortunately, there was no missing person report filed,” Thompson said.

Markita Moore said they never filed a missing person’s report because it wasn’t unusual for Moore to go months without talking to family members. His lifestyle as an addict, she said, contributed to that.

Attorney Crump says he, Attorney Sweet, and the family of Marrio Moore will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on December 4. It will be held at the Mississippi State Conference NAACP.

