Wiggins hardware store celebrating 75 years in business

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Three-quarters of a century — that’s how long Alexander Hardware Store in Wiggins has been in business.

The foundation of the business is family.

“It is very difficult for most people to work with their spouse or their children,” said John Alexander, store owner. “We’ve been very blessed that we’ve been able to do that. We rely on each other. It takes both of us or all of us.”

The Alexander family first made their mark on the business in 1948 when John’s father was asked to work there.

“My father came by on a rainy day,” explained John. “The owner asked him to make a delivery. He did. When he got back, he said, ‘Why don’t you just quit that other job and come work for me?’”

After his father passed, John, his wife Gabrielle and their son took over the business. Since then, the Alexanders have created an empire in Wiggins. Making their mark as an independent, third-generation family-owned hardware store that is now the third-oldest operating business in Wiggins.

The family’s secret to success? Unmatched customer service.

“We like to say that we don’t have friends who are customers, we have customers who become our friends,” said Gabrielle. Gabrielle said she’s had many memorable experiences with her customers but there’s one that she will never forget.

“He was an electrician,” she said. “He was in the store multiple times a day, multiple times a week. And he passed away. His family asked me if I would like to speak at his funeral. So, I actually had the privilege of giving his eulogy.”

Being in business for as long as it has, Alexander Hardware has had to overcome many hurdles including Hurricane Katrina and COVID-19.

When Katrina hit, Gabrielle said the store didn’t have power for 5 days straight, yet they continued to operate. During the pandemic, luckily, the store was deemed an “essential business” by the government and stayed open.

Of course, many people stuck at home took to “at-home projects” which helped boost business at Alexander Hardware during a time that was hard on many other businesses.

Gabrielle said it was in those times that she truly saw the impact that her business makes on the Wiggins community.

“At the time, you are focusing on meeting every need that is just right in front of you,” she said. “And then after it’s all over you realize, you know, that was a big deal.”

The Alexanders said they couldn’t be more appreciative and blessed to have served the Wiggins community for so long.

Alexander Hardware’s 75th celebration will be held at the store on Friday, December 8 starting at 7 a.m. There will be door prizes, games, and refreshments. For a special deal, the store is providing its customers with a bucket. Fill the bucket up as much as you can and receive 25% off your purchase of everything in the bucket.

Congratulations to the entire Alexander family!

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.