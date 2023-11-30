Walk for Vets makes stop in Pascagoula as group heads to Washington

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The trek to Forks, Washington is underway for one group of veterans.

Walk for Vets is touching coast-to-coast. Wednesday, they reached the city of Pascagoula.

“On this mission alone, we’re over a thousand miles. It’s a total of 4,150 miles,” said John Ring, founder of Walk for Vets.

Ring heads west on Highway 90 with one goal on his mind. It’s raising awareness for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress disorder, homelessness, brain injuries, and more.

He along with fellow veterans, are heading to Forks, Washington. Their journey started on October 1st in Key West Florida.

“We got each other. We try to keep each other in good spirits even though sometimes it’s hard,” said Ring.

Ring shares that since he started the organization back in 2019, he’s walked nearly 4,500 miles.

The group averages about 40 miles per day.

On their way, a tribute will be delivered from Flags of Honor Escorts.

“We are taking that flag to San Diego to a 7-seven-old boy named David Osborne. His dad was a marine combat veteran who took his own life on March 10, 2022. In honor of his father and the message that he shared prior to taking his life. We’re taking that flag to him,” said Ring.

After the stop, all signs led to Washington.

With the encouragement of local businesses, first responders, and other veterans Walk for Vets will continue to spread their message and bring awareness.

“To see the kindness of people at the last minute and what their willing to do to help the mission. It means a lot and it really inspires me to keep going,” said Ring.

Walk For Vets aims to reach their destination of Forks, Washington around May 2024.

