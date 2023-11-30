Thursday’s Forecast

This final morning of November is off to a winter-like start with temps in the cold 30s and chilly 40s but most areas above freezing. For today, temps will become milder and they should reach the mid 60s this afternoon. Will we see rain? The chance today is not zero percent, so it’s possible. If we see any rain at all, it’ll be mainly after noon. And if you happen to have some raindrops fall into your rain gauge today in South Mississippi, you’ll probably measure a light amount less than one inch. A period of higher rain chances is expected starting tonight and continuing Friday into Saturday. During that timeframe, the weather may turn wet from time to time with rain showers and thunderstorms either here in South Mississippi or in the nearby region. Drier by Monday.

