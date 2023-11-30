WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Thursday’s Forecast

wlox logo
wlox logo(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This final morning of November is off to a winter-like start with temps in the cold 30s and chilly 40s but most areas above freezing. For today, temps will become milder and they should reach the mid 60s this afternoon. Will we see rain? The chance today is not zero percent, so it’s possible. If we see any rain at all, it’ll be mainly after noon. And if you happen to have some raindrops fall into your rain gauge today in South Mississippi, you’ll probably measure a light amount less than one inch. A period of higher rain chances is expected starting tonight and continuing Friday into Saturday. During that timeframe, the weather may turn wet from time to time with rain showers and thunderstorms either here in South Mississippi or in the nearby region. Drier by Monday.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the Gulf Park Estates held one final push against a proposed RV resort before a...
Gulf Park Estates residents hold one last push before voting on proposed RV resort
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’
Ocean Springs board decide on Urban Renewal Plan
Ocean Springs shares city redevelopment updates with citizens
This holiday season, we’re focusing on organizations giving back to the community throughout...
Making Spirits Bright: Let’s Go Gulf Coast
FILE - Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy stand on a street in New Orleans, Feb. 1, 2013. A lawyer for...
Couple who inspired ‘The Blind Side’ to remove references to Michael Oher being adopted

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Chilly tonight. Mild and breezy Thursday.
wlox logo
Beautiful day ahead
Rain moving in late Thursday
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Nice today, rain likely by Friday
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast