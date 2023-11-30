Rescue pets ride north to eager owners

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - They’ve got names like Rainy Daze, Natasha and Mickey. They’re 11 dogs and cats being transferred from shelters around South Mississippi to eager pet owners in the Northeast.

It’s through the Friends of the Jackson County Animal Shelter Pets, Friends of Hancock County Shelter, Animal Aid and Fixin the Coast.

“They need to have homes, and if you adopt a dog or a cat, it’s a lifetime commitment. Eleven left today, that means there’s space for 11 more down the road,” said Ron Pelland with friends of Jackson Co. Animal SF.

Bill Richardson is the doggie transport driver.

“Basically we load them up here. We drive them all the way up to New Hampshire. We make stops and deliveries all along the way,” Richardson said.

We’re told many times the animals show up with new owners excited about the arrivals.

“It’s a tremendous asset to get all of the animals out of the shelters and off the streets and into homes, whether it be in Tennessee, Virginia, New Hampshire, Vermont or wherever. Bill transports all over,” said Cindy Arceneaux with Fixin the Coast.

The Friends of Jackson County Animal Shelter Pets is also taking part in a program called Paws Up. That’s where pets are spayed and neutered, given their shots and implanted with location micro chips. The first phase of that program begins December 1.

