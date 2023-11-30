WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Rescue pets ride north to eager owners

They've got names like Rainy Daze, Natasha and Mickey. They're 11 dogs and cats being transferred from shelters around South MS to eager pet owners up north.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - They’ve got names like Rainy Daze, Natasha and Mickey. They’re 11 dogs and cats being transferred from shelters around South Mississippi to eager pet owners in the Northeast.

It’s through the Friends of the Jackson County Animal Shelter Pets, Friends of Hancock County Shelter, Animal Aid and Fixin the Coast.

“They need to have homes, and if you adopt a dog or a cat, it’s a lifetime commitment. Eleven left today, that means there’s space for 11 more down the road,” said Ron Pelland with friends of Jackson Co. Animal SF.

Bill Richardson is the doggie transport driver.

“Basically we load them up here. We drive them all the way up to New Hampshire. We make stops and deliveries all along the way,” Richardson said.

We’re told many times the animals show up with new owners excited about the arrivals.

“It’s a tremendous asset to get all of the animals out of the shelters and off the streets and into homes, whether it be in Tennessee, Virginia, New Hampshire, Vermont or wherever. Bill transports all over,” said Cindy Arceneaux with Fixin the Coast.

The Friends of Jackson County Animal Shelter Pets is also taking part in a program called Paws Up. That’s where pets are spayed and neutered, given their shots and implanted with location micro chips. The first phase of that program begins December 1.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the Gulf Park Estates held one final push against a proposed RV resort before a...
Gulf Park Estates residents hold one last push before voting on proposed RV resort
The women broke ground together in fall 2022 and expect to complete the job in early 2024.
Group of women lead construction site in Bay St. Louis
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’
Ocean Springs board decide on Urban Renewal Plan
Ocean Springs shares city redevelopment updates with citizens
FILE - Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy stand on a street in New Orleans, Feb. 1, 2013. A lawyer for...
Couple who inspired ‘The Blind Side’ to remove references to Michael Oher being adopted

Latest News

The holiday season is upon us!
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Increasing rain chances
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
They've got names like Rainy Daze, Natasha and Mickey. They're 11 dogs and cats being...
Friends of Jackson Co. Animal Shelter Pets transports pets north