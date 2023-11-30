New Orleans grappling with 40 percent increase in youth homicides over last year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans continues to grapple with a stark increase in youth homicides, with at least four teens killed just in November alone and 35 young people in total killed in the city since the start of the year according to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

On November 16, officers responded to the 5500 block of Michoud Boulevard to find a 16-year-old and 17-year-old shot inside a still-running car. Both teens would die.

The coroner later identified the 16-year-old as Reginald Williams and the 17-year-old as Sheldon Jefferson.

Jefferson’s mother, Tameaka, said Jefferson and Williams were good friends.

“We didn’t have a problem with them being friends. We just wish it hadn’t ended like that for them,” she said. “We just try to remember everything now because it’s all we have left to do.”

She said her son, the oldest of six boys, had dreams of becoming an engineer and attended Sarah T. Reed High School. She described Jefferson as the protector for his family and dozens of friends, and that he couldn’t stand bullying.

“The love that he had for his friends, his family, you would know. Just like the love his family had for him, and his friends had for him,” said Tameaka, who asked for Fox 8 not to use her last name. “We’re all a part of each other, and you took one, and everybody else is affected. It’s tough. I wouldn’t want anyone else to feel it. It’s not a good feeling.”

She said she has no idea why Jefferson and Williams were in the car during the early morning, and that she doesn’t know who owns the car.

“There’s no justification for that. It just doesn’t make sense,” she said. “This is what we have to deal with now. The choices other people made for Sheldon, but it’s also affecting us.”

Both Jefferson and Williams’ families set up GoFundMe campaigns.

While the Metropolitan Crime Commission (or MCC) said overall crime is down, they point to a stark increase in youth homicides over last year.

“What’s driving the juvenile homicide victim rate is something that’s going on in the 7th District, New Orleans East,” said Rafael Goyeneche, President of MCC. “What is happening in the 7th District is something the NOPD is cognizant of, but it is a serious problem when you have juveniles that are preying on juveniles.”

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 35 young people were killed in New Orleans, either by gunfire, stabbings or accidental discharge. That’s up from 25 during the same time period last year.

The 7th District, which includes New Orleans East, far surpasses the number of juvenile homicides in any other district, with 15 victims in total.

Families of juvenile homicide victims said there is a deep-rooted problem in the city.

“My child hadn’t even really started living yet,” said Shandra Scott, the mother of 17-year-old Layla Scott.

Family and friends remember Layla Scott, the teenager shot and killed at a gas station in Treme on Nov. 19. (WVUE)

Scott was killed in a double homicide the night of Sunday, November 19 at the corner of Esplanade and Claiborne. According to her mother, she had traveled into the city to attend a second line with her cousin and had later gone to a gathering under Claiborne.

When she went up to speak with 24-year-old Ahmonte Wishom, a gunman opened fire and killed both.

“She was always loving, always soft-hearted. Me and her did everything together, we were mom and daughter duo. We traveled, we shopped,” Scott said of her late daughter. “The gun violence, you’re taking innocent people. My child was just a 17-year-old beginning to live, she just started to get out this year.”

Scott said Layla was getting into modeling and was a brand ambassador who had plans of attending physical therapy school in Houston after graduation from Hahnville High School in May.

She said the two were planning for graduation and re-taking her photos.

“I know they say god has a plan for everything, but what’s going on in that city with those guns is just pure evil,” she said.

Another teen, 14-year-old Bernell James, was killed last week at the Chateau D’Orleans apartment complex on Chef Menteur Highway.

James attended KIPP Morial, and the school released the following statement to Fox 8:

It is with profound heartbreak that the KIPP Morial School community mourns the loss of one of our most beloved students, Bernell James, who tragically passed away recently.

Bernell was an eighth grader who had been a vibrant member of our school community since early primary grades, said principal Deanna Reddick. “He always had a huge smile on his face. He had a gentle spirit and a huge heart. He was the kid that you would see in the hallway and would immediately greet you with a hug. His presence will be greatly missed but will continue to be felt in our building.”

Mark Burton, the former principal who first welcomed Bernell to KIPP Morial, recalled the student’s compassionate nature: “Any space he entered, he made brighter. He radiated love and warmth through his infectiously joyful spirit, unforgettable smile, and genuine care for others.”

In the face of this heartbreaking loss, our entire school community mourns, and our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Bernell’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

KIPP New Orleans Schools remains committed to providing support to our students, families, and staff as they navigate through this immense loss. We are grateful for the understanding and support of our community during this challenging time.

All four killings remain under investigation by NOPD, and no arrests have been made.

